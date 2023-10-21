Bob George Dies: Producer For Films ‘Newness’, ‘Zoe’ And ‘Endings, Beginnings’ Was 51

Bob George, who served as a producer on the dramas Newness , Zoe and Endings, Beginnings, died Tuesday from injuries suffered in a bicycle accident in the Silver Lake section of Los Angeles.

George was hit by a car immediately after the door of a parked car opened into the bike lane, according to writer-actor Ben York Jones .

Born in Peoria, Illinois, George was a production accountant on Armageddon (1998), Pearl Harbor (2001), The Sum of All Fears (2002), three Pirates of the Caribbean films and The Lone Ranger (2013).

“We lost beloved and sweet and virtuous Bob George this week,” wrote York Jones on Instagram. “Bob was a friend and collaborator. He produced NEWNESS and projects that had yet to be realized. His smile was undeniable and his demeanor was reverent. He was quietly kooky and eager to laugh. I loved Bob. He passed suddenly in a bicycle accident on Tuesday. He rode his bike everywhere. He rides on in our hearts, which break for his partner Yasmine, his family, and the loss of our friend.”

His film resume includes acting as a production consultant on Divergent (2014) before producing his first feature, Newness (2017). The film premiered at Sundance and was acquired by Netflix.

There followed Zoe (2018), which debuted at Tribeca, then Endings, Beginnings (2019) which was acquired by Samuel Goldwyn Films.

George and Jones were at work on another Doremus film, Aurora, from CJ Entertainment, at the time of his death. He also served as a production consultant on the upcoming action thriller, Tin Soldier.

Survivors include his spouse, artist Yasmine Nasser Diaz, and his sister, Jennifer.

