Bob Dylan sued for allegedly sexually assaulting 12-year-old girl in 1965

Bob Dylan sued for alleged sexual assault 56 years ago. (Getty Images)

Bob Dylan has been sued for sexual assault. He is vehemently denying the allegation.

The "Like a Rolling Stone" singer, 80, is accused of grooming a 12-year-old girl over a six-week period between April and May of 1965. According to the complaint obtained by Yahoo Entertainment, the singer "befriended and established an emotional connection with the plaintiff," identified only as J.C., while living at his Chelsea Hotel apartment in New York City.

The lawsuit accuses Dylan, born Robert Zimmerman, of sexual abuse "coupled with the provision of drugs, alcohol and, threats of physical violence, leaving her emotionally scarred and psychologically damaged to this day." J.C., a 68-year-old woman now living in Greenwich, Conn., claims she's the victim of "one or more criminal sex acts."

Although the alleged crimes happened more than 50 years ago, the lawsuit was filed under 2019's New York Child Victims Act, which extends the statute of limitations for a survivor of child sexual abuse in criminal and civil cases. J.C. is attempting to recover damages as she suffered "severe psychological damage and emotional trauma caused by Dylan's wrongful and criminal acts."

J.C. claims to have suffered depression, humiliation, economic losses and anxiety as a result of the abuse and purportedly sought medical treatment.

"Dylan's predatory, sexual and unlawful acts against Plaintiff amounted to a series of harmful and offensive contacts to Plaintiff's person, all of which were done intentionally by him to her without her consent," J.C.'s lawyer, Daniel W. Isaacs, says in the document.

Dylan "exploited his status as a musician by grooming J.C. to gain her trust and to obtain control over her as part of his plan to sexually molest and abuse J.C.," the complaint reads. The Grammy-winning musician is accused of giving her alcohol and drugs on numerous occasions, which lead to her being sexually abused "multiple times."

A spokesperson for Dylan tells Yahoo, "The 56-year-old claim is untrue and will be vigorously defended."

The lawsuit was filed on Friday, one day before the "look-back" window of the New York Child Victims Act expired.