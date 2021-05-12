Bob Dylan Museum Opening in Tulsa in May 2022

The Wrap

Fans joke Johnson caused the show’s downfall over famously awkward 2019 appearance After 19 seasons on the air, Ellen DeGeneres is calling it quits on her talk show hosting career. DeGeneres told The Hollywood Reporter that she made the decision to end the show simply because it’s “just not a challenge anymore” but obviously, the people of Twitter have other theories. And, in calling the host on her claims, one meme of Dakota Johnson has risen to the surface – or rather, risen to the surface again. In November 2019, actress Dakota Johnson appeared on “Ellen” just shy of two months after her 30th birthday. DeGeneres offered Johnson some birthday wishes before calling her out on not getting an invite to the party. Of course, that wasn’t actually the case, and Johnson made sure Ellen knew it. “Actually no, that’s not the truth Ellen. You were invited,” Johnson revealed. “Last time I was on the show, last year, you gave me a bunch of s— about not inviting you, but I didn’t even know you wanted to be invited. I didn’t even know you liked me.” It was a painfully awkward moment, that you can relive below. And with that, a viral meme was born. Dakota Johnson became the go-to photo for people who were proving themselves right in a conversation, or simply needed something for an awkward moment. And, when news of DeGeneres’ show ending broke on Wednesday, it was Dakota Johnson’s face that dominated Twitter once more. That’s because, considering the show has been embroiled in accusations of a “toxic” workplace for months, people don’t necessarily believe that a lack of challenge is the sole reason behind its ending. Ellen DeGeneres says poor ratings and toxic workplace allegations didn’t play a part in her decision to end The Ellen Show after 19 seasons.(https://t.co/sADQIm5zC2) pic.twitter.com/lLmVV7ODKF— Film Updates (@TheFilmUpdates) May 12, 2021 ellen degeneres: “I'm ending show because it's not a challenge anymore.”dakota johnson: "Actually, no, that's not the truth, Ellen,” pic.twitter.com/hpoSJ29NeQ— Andy Dandy Shitpost (@ANDYdrewME) May 12, 2021 Others joked that it was Johnson’s goal to bring down the show all along, comparing her to Miranda Cosgrove’s character from “Drake and Josh.” Dakota Johnson reading about the ellen show ending pic.twitter.com/R2xBWL8zAb— Nico Correia (@notn1co) May 12, 2021 Me calling Dakota Johnson to say thank you for ending the Ellen DeGeneres show. pic.twitter.com/tCFuFYwI9b— ClockOutWars (@clockoutwars) May 12, 2021 Within hours, “Dakota Johnson” was trending on Twitter alongside “Ellen DeGeneres.” You can check out some of the best uses of the clip and meme below. dakota johnson has done more for society by ending ellen degeneres than most of your faves have in their careers and it shows pic.twitter.com/KVslhRUfi0— hi hi, nicole !! (@canaryfilmss) May 12, 2021 it will NEVER not be funny to me that Ellen's public downfall started when she lied about not being invited to Dakota Johnson's party, when in reality she couldnt come because she was at a football game with her good friend George W Bush. https://t.co/nVJHddeaSD— Bridget Todd 💁🏿 (@BridgetMarie) May 12, 2021 ellen is ending her show? everyone say thank you dakota johnson pic.twitter.com/RpiPK9WpmB— ema | women ⚢ (@marvelsbian) May 12, 2021 The moral of this story is if Dakota Johnson invites you to her birthday party you need to be truthful about that.— Bess Kalb (@bessbell) May 12, 2021 Read original story ‘Ellen’ Show Is Ending and That Dakota Johnson Meme Is Everywhere Again At TheWrap