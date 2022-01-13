Bob Costas say Novak Djokovic has shown a pattern of 'contempt for the common good'

On CNN Tonight Wednesday, embattled tennis star Novak Djokovic was the topic when legendary sports commentator Bob Costas joined the program. Djokovic has been embroiled in controversy after testing positive for COVID ahead of the Australian Open, and attending events, even after becoming aware of his test results. Djokovic also admitted that there was false information on his travel declaration.

“There was what he calls a simple clerical error. Others might view it as a conscious lie, of contending whoever filled out the form, on his form to enter Australia, that he had not traveled to other nations when there was clear evidence that he had in the days preceding,” Costas said. “It's all part of a pattern of contempt for common sense when it comes to the medical issues, and also contempt for the common good.”

Costas also gave his thoughts on the special treatment that star athletes, and some others, receive.

“In sports, and I guess in parts of entertainment or whatever, if you're great enough, and if you're important enough to the bottom line because your star value means people in the seats and eyeballs on television,” Costas said, “there are people who will excuse that or try and work around it.”

Video Transcript

- Legendary sports commentator, Bob Costas, joined CNN tonight Wednesday, where he spoke about embattled tennis star Novak Djokovic who has been embroiled in controversy after testing positive for COVID-19 ahead of the Australian Open and attending multiple events before his test results were known. Djokovic even admitted, after the fact, that his travel declaration contained false information.

KYLIE MAR: Djokovic, the world's top ranked male tennis player, has faced an uncertain future since arriving in Australia, including a possible deportation days before being granted an appeal. However, despite his fate being unclear, on Wednesday night, Djokovic was named the Australian Open's number one seed. And just before that, Costas was chiding the special treatment that athletes and some others receive.

