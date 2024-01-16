Bob Chapek Books First Post-Disney Gig: Board Seat at Medical Device Firm Masimo

Former Disney CEO Bob Chapek has found his next gig.

The executive is joining the board of directors of Masimo, the medical device company currently embroiled in a dispute with Apple over certain features of the tech giant’s Apple Watch. Imports of the Apple Watch were halted after Masimo accused the company of infringing on its patents. Apple said that it will redesign the watch to remove a blood oxygen measurement functionality to avoid the ban.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

“I am thrilled to join the Masimo Board,” said Chapek in a statement. “I look forward to helping advance the company’s growth by leveraging their core technologies in the consumer and consumer health spaces.”

Joe Kiani, Chairman and CEO of Masimo, said, “We are honored to have Bob join the Board. As we execute our hospital to home strategy, we expect to benefit greatly from Bob’s role on our Board.”

Chapek was terminated as Disney CEO in Nov. 2022, with his predecessor Bob Iger returning to run the company.

Chapek’s appointment comes the same day that Disney formally rejected board seats by the activist investor Nelson Peltz. The same filing also revealed that Chapek was paid nearly $10 million by Disney in its last fiscal year. It also revealed that Chapek’s son Brian, who stepped down as an executive at Marvel Entertainment when his father became CEO, returned to the company last year.

Best of The Hollywood Reporter