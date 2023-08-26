Bob Barker In Photos: Host Ran 'The Price Is Right' For Nearly 35 Years

Game show host Bob Barker in 1956.

Longtime “The Price Is Right” host Bob Barker died Saturday at age 99.

After beginning his career in radio and moving on to hosting TV game shows, Barker took the helm at “The Price Is Right” and stayed for nearly 35 years until his retirement in 2007.

The TV personality was also known for his work in animal advocacy, which included his signature signoff on the game show: “Help control the pet population. Have your pets spayed or neutered.”

Here are some memorable moments from Barker’s life and career, in photos:

Barker (far left) emcees on an NBC telecast of the game show "Truth or Consequences" while an unknowing contestant touches the tail of a live tiger.

Jim Galante (left), Ken Mayer, Natalie Trundy and Barker appear on an episode of "Bonanza" on July 25, 1960.

Barker and wife Dorothy Jo Barker appear on the show "Here's Hollywood" on April 13, 1961.

Bob Barker with contestants on "Truth or Consequences" in 1963.

Hawaii's Tanya Wilson is crowned Miss USA of 1972 by Pennsylvania's Michele McDonald, Miss USA of 1971, as Barker emcees.

Barker and a contestant on the game show then known as "The New Price Is Right" in Los Angeles on Aug. 26, 1972.

Barker with "The Price Is Right" contestants and a studio audience in the background in Los Angeles on Aug. 26, 1972.

Barker and a contestant on "The Price Is Right" on Aug. 26, 1972.

Barker wears a bowler hat and plaid pants as he cavorts with an umbrella on Dec. 6, 1973.

Barker sits at a table with a group of Emmy statues to publicize the Daytime Emmy Awards on March 17, 1976.

Barker points to himself on a television screen while Dorothy Jo Barker smiles on Nov. 4, 1977.

Bob Barker addresses the crowd and contestants on "The Price Is Right" in February 1978.

Barker with a contestant on "The Price Is Right" in February 1978.

Barker appears on "The Tonight Show" with host Jay Leno on June 2, 1994.

Barker prepares to punch actor Adam Sandler in a scene from the film "Happy Gilmore" in 1996.

Barker poses by a game prop to celebrate his 30th anniversary as host of "The Price Is Right" in Los Angeles on June 6, 2001.

Barker celebrates his 80th birthday during a special daytime edition of "The Price Is Right" in Los Angeles on Nov. 20, 2003.

Barker stands beside a contestant during the 6,000th taping of "The Price Is Right" in Los Angeles on Feb. 19, 2004.

Barker is seen during the 35th anniversary premiere of "The Price Is Right" in California on Aug. 31, 2006.

Barker accepts an Emmy for outstanding game show host on June 15, 2007.

Barker makes a special appearance at the "Price Is Right" studio in Los Angeles on March 25, 2009.

Barker cuts the ribbon at a dedication ceremony for a building named after him — an office of the nonprofit People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, or PETA — in Los Angeles on March 10, 2010.

Barker and media personality Pamela Anderson appear at a PETA event at the Hollywood Post Office in Los Angeles on Nov. 29, 2011.

Barker appears on the set of "The Price Is Right" with new host Drew Carey in Los Angeles on Nov. 5, 2013.

Barker speaks at a press event held by the nonprofit Mercy for Animals in Los Angeles on June 17, 2015.

Barker appears during a special tribute episode of "The Price Is Right" in California on April 17, 2007.

