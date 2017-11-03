Boardwalk Empire's Paz de la Huerta says she was raped twice by Harvey Weinstein

‘Boardwalk Empire’ star Paz de la Huerta has said that she was raped twice by Harvey Weinstein.

Speaking to CBS News, she alleges that in 2010 Weinstein gave her a lift back to her New York apartment, and then insisted on coming up and having a drink with her.

Once inside, she says that he took off her dress, and then forced himself upon her.

De la Huerta said that Weinstein continued to repeatedly call her after the incident, and that she confronted him about it in the lobby of the Four Seasons hotel in Los Angeles a month later.

She goes on to say that in December of the same year, Weinstein showed up at her apartment complex unnanounced, and sexually assaulted her again in her apartment.

View photos

Of the second incident, she added that she had been drinking, and was in no fit state to consent to sex with the disgraced producer.

Weinstein is being investigated for dozens of claims of sexual abuse, harassment and assault, by the NYPD, the LAPD and Scotland Yard.

Those who allege that he abused them now number more than 50.

“We are aware of the sexual assault complaints. We are actively investigating them. The NYPD continues to work with the Manhattan District Attorney’s office on the case. The investigation is ongoing,” said Sgt. Brendan Ryan of the NYPD in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

Read more

Second woman accuses Dustin Hoffman of harassment

Old Vic accused of ignoring Kevin Spacey sex claims

Production on House of Cards suspended



