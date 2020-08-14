Bo Derek Look Backs on Her Career, Past Relationships and Acting With Trump

In Bo Derek’s new Reelz documentary, “In My Own Words,” the actress and former model admits, “I don’t care if anybody remembers me. I’ve never had the need to leave my mark on the world.”

That may be so. But Derek, now 63, will forever be remembered for her shot to stardom when she played Dudley Moore’s love interest in Blake Edwards’ 1979 romantic comedy “10.”

More from Variety

Her swimsuits and cornrows made her an instant sex symbol. But her life in the spotlight actually began a few years prior, in 1973, when she was just 17 and cast in her first movie, “Fantasies.” While on location in Greece, she fell in love with her director, former screen idol John Derek, who was 30 years her senior. Their romance ended Jon’s marriage to Linda Evans. Bo and John were married for 22 years before his death in 1988.

Variety caught up with Derek from her home in Santa Barbara, where she lives with her boyfriend of 18 years John Corbett (Aidan in “Sex and the City”) and their three German Shepherds and five horses.

You are really open in “In Her Own Words” about your life, especially your relationship with John and how it started. Why?

I’ve always been bluntly honest. I just thought all those stories everybody is sick of, but there are three more generation of movie-goers now. I guess to some of them all of this is new news. It’s very strange.

I was surprised Linda Evans agreed to be interviewed for it. You could see how hurt she was.

I didn’t know who else was going to be in it. The last person I would have expected to say yes was Linda. That still breaks my heart, being part of breaking up a marriage is a horrible thing and I still can’t believe I was a part of it. I’ve said it before, but I’ll never forgive myself. I might move on and make sure I don’t make the same mistakes again, but you have to move on. But I look back at that time in my life as a terrible mistake.

You were only 17 at the time. What goes through your mind when you think back to that?

I don’t know about you but when I was 17, I knew everything. I was so grown up and so adult. Now, when I look back at the photos of me, I was young — 17 is young.

Do you think you could have had that kind of relationship today, in the era of Me Too and Times Up?

I’m very glad his daughter said in the [documentary] that John wasn’t a “Me Too-er.” There was no Me Too-ing with John. But yeah, I’m very conflicted about it when I look back on being 17 with a 46-year-old man. As I said, I thought I knew everything. It felt right at the time. I was so in love with him and we ended up together for 25 years. I’m just so grateful he was a good person.

When you returned from Greece, you came through Mexico because John was worried about U.S. authorities.

I went home first and then he came in through Mexico. There were rumors that there was a warrant out for his arrest. I know, crazy. But also romantic. Now, do I think that we could have had our relationship if were both in the United States? I don’t think so. Part of it was being on an island in Greece and then living in Europe doing post-production of the film. Nobody asked if he was my father when we were together there, never once. It’s just a different atmosphere. I don’t know if a love could have blossomed the same way.

Did you ever want to have kids?

I thought about it at one time, but my life was so unconventional. I think kids deserve at least a chance to have two parents that are committed but my life was so crazy. There were times I wouldn’t have a dog because my life was so crazy, let alone a child.

You said that you never set out to be an actress.

I saw my future in a surf shop or something. So then for all of a sudden the business to come to me, it was overwhelming. The offers were insane, but I just pulled back and I wasn’t going to work.

What was the craziest offer you got?

There was one for $20 million in 1980 from [director] Bob Aldrich for three films. I had to do three films but the first had to be [“All the Marbles”] with Peter Falk. He wanted me to play a female wrestler. I just couldn’t see myself as a female wrestler. I’m a tiny person. I loved the idea of working with Peter Falk, so I asked if the movie was a must and Bob said it was. I couldn’t see myself doing it.

Are there any roles you regret turning down?