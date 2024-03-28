BMG Chief Content Officer Dominique Casimir Exits

Dominique Casimir, chief content officer for BMG, announced she is exiting the company on Thursday (Mar. 21).

“It has been an exceptional journey to have been part of shaping BMG’s story from almost day one,” Casimir said in a statement. “We built something unique — a global company with a genuinely artist-focused spirit — and celebrated many milestones together. I am truly grateful for the possibilities I have been given and the amazing people I work with, but I have decided that it is time for something new in my life and career.”

“I would personally like to thank Dominique for her outstanding contribution and unparalleled commitment to BMG over many years,” added BMG CEO Thomas Coesfeld. “We respect her decision to move on, and I would like to wish her all the very best for her personal and professional future, personally, on behalf of the BMG Board — and the wider BMG team.”

Casimir’s departure comes during a period of transition for BMG.

In April 2023, the company claimed to be the first to combine its new release and catalog recordings businesses. The following month, BMG announced that it would shorten its long-term succession plan for longtime CEO Hartwig Masuch, meaning that Coesfeld stepped into the role on July 1 instead of New Year’s Day 2024.

BMG subsequently exited its distribution agreement with Warner Music Group’s ADA and took “direct control of our relationships with streaming services,” as Coesfeld said in a statement at the time. In October, BMG laid off around 40 employees. (Layoffs have swept through the music industry in the last 15 months.)

And in November, the company announced a restructure that Coesfeld described as “local where necessary, global where possible.” “Fifteen years after the emergence of streaming, music is going through another tectonic change,” Coesfeld said in a statement at the time. “It is vital we now reengineer our business to make the most of that opportunity.”

Casimir started working at BMG in 2008. Her portfolio eventually grew to encompass GSA (2016), Continental Europe (2019), Asia Pacific and Latin America (2020), and the company’s global synch operation (2021). She was promoted to chief content officer in May 2022.

