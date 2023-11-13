It's All a Blur tour: Tickets, dates, and more for Drake and J. Cole concert
Drake is set to go right back on the road, this time with J. Cole on the It's All a Blur, Big As the What? Tour.
The tour, named after lyrics from the pair's "For All the Dogs" track "First Person Shooter," kicks off with two nights in Denver on Jan. 18-19, 2024.
The Grammy-winning artists will also make stops in Oklahoma City, New Orleans, Nashville, St. Louis, Memphis and more before wrapping up on March 27, 2024, in Birmingham, Alabama.
Drake's 2023 It's All a Blur Tour with 21 Savage ended last month, which saw the rappers play 50 arena shows across North America. The 2024 tour includes rescheduled dates from the Canadian rapper's 2023 tour, including shows postponed in Denver, New Orleans, Nashville and Columbus, Ohio.
The "Spin Bout U" artist last month released his eighth studio album, "For All the Dogs," which included collaborations with his tour mates plus SZA, Bad Bunny and more.
J. Cole released his last studio project, "The Off-Season" in 2021.
How to get tickets to Drake tour with J. Cole
Tickets go on sale to the general public on Nov. 17 at 11 a.m. local time at drakerelated.com. Cash App Card presale tickets go on sale Nov. 15.
Drake and J. Cole 2024 tour dates
Jan. 18 – Denver at Ball Arena +
Jan. 19 – Denver at Ball Arena
Jan. 22 – San Antonio at Frost Bank Center
Jan. 25 – Oklahoma City at Paycom Center
Jan. 29 – New Orleans at Smoothie King Center +
Jan. 30 – New Orleans at Smoothie King Center
Feb. 2 – Tampa, Florida at Amalie Arena
Feb. 7 – Nashville at Bridgestone Arena +
Feb. 8 – Nashville at Bridgestone Arena +
Feb. 12 – St. Louis at Enterprise Center
Feb. 16 – Pittsburgh at PPG Paints Arena
Feb. 20 – Columbus, Ohio, at Schottenstein Center +
Feb. 21 – Columbus, Ohio, at Schottenstein Center
Feb. 24 – Cleveland at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Feb. 27 – Buffalo, New York, at KeyBank Center
March 2 – Kansas City, Missouri, at T-Mobile Center
March 5 – Memphis, Tennessee, at FedExForum
March 10 – Lexington, Kentucky, at Rupp Arena
March 14 – Belmont Park, New York, at UBS Arena*
March 18 – State College, Pennsylvania, at Bryce Jordan Center*
March 23 – Sunrise, Florida, at Amerant Bank Arena*
March 27 – Birmingham, Alabama, at The Legacy Arena at BJCC*
+ rescheduled date
*without J. Cole
