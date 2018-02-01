Blumhouse TV Developing Drama ‘You Bury Me’ With Scott Derrickson, Lexi Alexander (EXCLUSIVE)

Blumhouse Television is developing “You Bury Me,” a drama series from Lexi Alexander and Scott Derrickson, Variety has learned.

Taking place in Iraq, Syria and Turkey, “You Bury Me” is billed as an epic love story set against political turmoil n the Middle East. Alexander serves as writer and will executive produce with Derrickson.

“The ability to pair an industry veteran like Scott, with whom we have an established relationship, with a filmmaker like Lexi, provides us with a great opportunity to cultivate a new and compelling creative voice,” said Jeremy Gold, co-president of Blumhouse Television.

“Scott and Lexi’s feature film sensibility is perfect for the scope of this torn from the headlines saga which interweaves the complications of love against a story with dangerous and far-reaching political consequences. It’s exactly what audiences seeking a premium television experience are craving,” said Marci Wiseman, felloe co-president of Blumhouse Television.

Derrickson directed the Marvel feature film “Doctor Strange” and most recently helmed the “Snowpiercer” pilot for TNT. He is represented by Brillstein Entertainment Partners and WME.

“Blumhouse is the perfect home for ‘You Bury Me,'” said Derrickson. “They are risk takers with a passion for good story and have a long track record for helping creators bring their vision to both the big and small screen.”

Alexander is represented by Mosaic Media Group and Kaplan Stahler Agency.

Blumhouse Television, Jason Blum’s independent studio, has expanded its portfolio in the last year with a series based on the life and downfall of late, disgraced Fox News chief Roger Ailes at Showtime and another based on Blumhouse film franchise “The Purge” at USA and Syfy. Last month, the studio announced a new, untitled horror anthology with streaming service Hulu.

