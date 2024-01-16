Bluey: The Video Game
Bluey: The Video Game. A game where the parents are the kids, and the kids are the parents.
Bluey: The Video Game. A game where the parents are the kids, and the kids are the parents.
What to know about the latest Season 3 episodes available on Disney+.
The Australian cartoon is back with new episodes — minus a scene that was reedited after outcry last year.
Flying with a child under 2 on their lap can save parents money — but the FAA doesn't recommend it.
Baby, it's cold outside. Here's what parents can do to protect their kids.
Are you ready to cut bait? When making additions to amp up your roster, say goodbye to these five players.
The US Supreme Court has declined to hear the appeals filed by both Apple and Epic Games.
Prison Architect 2 is a sequel to the cult hit from 2015 and brings the franchise to 3D, while retaining much of the simulation goodness from the original. It releases on March 26 for PC via Steam, Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5.
Over 13,000 shoppers are five-star fans of this eyeglasses holder.
Charles McDonald is joined by Nate Tice to give their thoughts on Super Wild Card Weekend before ranking the top four remaining offensive and defensive units in the NFL playoffs ahead of the Divisional Round. Charles and Nate start off with their thoughts on last weekend's games, including what's wrong with the Philadelphia Eagles and what's next for QB Jalen Hurts, what happened to the Dallas Cowboys and how much Dak Prescott is to blame and Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers coming alive. Next, Charles gives his thoughts on the rumors that Bill Belichick could be the next head coach of the Atlanta Falcons, and why Arthur Blank seems so set on bringing in the legendary head coach. Charles and Nate spend the second half of the show ranking the top offenses and defenses left in the playoffs. Things are more clear-cut on defense, as both agree on the Baltimore Ravens, Kansas City Chiefs, San Francisco 49ers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Offense is where things get tough, as almost every team has an argument, but the duo agree that the San Francisco 49ers are the top unit and disagree from there.
Amazon just knocked $80 off one of the most buzzed-about electric toothbrushes available. Upgrade your oral care for 2024!