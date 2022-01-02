Celebrate 2022 with this deal on a killer pair of wireless earbuds — just $16 at Amazon
We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
Ah, progress. Gone are the days of breaking the bank for top-notch wireless earbuds. As advances in mass production make state-of-the-art tech more affordable, new killer options emerge.
Enter the Bluedio Hi(Hurricane) TWS Wireless Earbuds, a sleek pair that looks, sounds and feels premium, but features a wallet-friendly price of $16 with on-page coupon. They're so hot they've earned a five-star rating from over 9,000 reviewers.
And if you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? Just sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
Pump up the volume...and the accolades
With crystal-clear audio and deep bass, these buds are a big hit with Amazon shoppers.
"I freaking love these. I was skeptical about getting them, because you can never tell if earbuds are going to be loud (like I want them) or soft, where you can hear everything around you," shared a delighted five-star reviewer. "These are just as loud as the headphones! And I love that they're so compact — I didn't even think about it when I got them, but they'll be perfect for taking with me to the gym!"
Now, this is what we call "empowering"
And that killer sound will be with you all day long. These Bluedio buds are rated for up to five hours a pop, but the charging case holds four re-ups; that's a total of 20 hours of listening! (Compare that to pricey Apple AirPods, which only offer 15 hours.) The upshot: These little guys sound way more expensive than they actually are.
"You could not possibly ask for a better bang for your buck," wrote a satisfied Amazon shopper. "They have that similar AirPod design (which I prefer) as they hook into your ear and stay put, making them perfect for the gym! They also charge using a USB Type-C plug (which charges them really fast). Have had them for a while now and I have had no issues with them whatsoever! Would definitely buy again!"
An electrician raves: "I work outside. Heat, cold, a little snow, sweat, etc. And they keep rocking. I love these things, especially considering the price. These are awesome. Grab a pair!"
To recap: These Bluedio Hi(Hurricane) TWS Wireless Earbuds outlast Apple AirPods at a fraction of the price. They feature rich audio, while also feeling comfortable and light in your ears.
"Pleasantly surprised for the price," added another five-star reviewer. "These earbuds are very strong competitors to the Apple AirPods."
Our advice? Pick up a pair before they sell out!
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
Looking for more great Amazon deals? Check these out:
TV deals:
Toshiba 43-inch 43C350KU C350 Series 4K Smart Fire TV, $290 (was $370), amazon.com
Sony X85J 75-inch 4K Smart TV, $1,198 (was $1,800), amazon.com
LG C1 Series 65-inch Alexa Built-in 4K Smart TV, $1,797 (was $2,500), amazon.com
Amazon Fire TV 43-inch 4-Series 4K Smart TV, $280 (was $370), amazon.com
TCL 50-inch Class 4-Series 4K Smart Roku LED TV, $360 (was $500), amazon.com
Headphones and earbud deals:
JBL Tune 510BT Wireless On-Ear Headphones, $30 (was $50), amazon.com
Beats Studio Buds, $100 (was $150), amazon.com
JBL Tune 115TWS True Wireless In-Ear Headphones, $30 (was $70), amazon.com
Beats Flex Wireless Earbuds, $50 (was $70), amazon.com
Tozo T6 True Wireless Earbuds Bluetooth Headphones, $21 with on-page coupon (was $60), amazon.com
Smartphone and tablet deals:
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Factory Unlocked Android Phone, $525 (was $700), amazon.com
Garmin Vivoactive 4 GPS Smartwatch, $200 (was $350), amazon.com
Samsung Tab A7, $119 (was $160), amazon.com
Video game deals:
Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Launch Edition for PS5, $30 (was $50), amazon.com
Homall Gaming Chair, $95 with on-page coupon (was $150), amazon.com
Just Dance 2022 for Nintendo Switch, $25 (was $50), amazon.com
Smart home deals:
ecobee SmartThermostat with Voice Control, $199(was $250), amazon.com
Google Nest Thermostat, $100 (was $130), amazon.com
Facebook Portal TV, $79 (was $149), amazon.com
Vacuum deals:
OKP Life K2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $139 (was $300), amazon.com
Dreametech H11 Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner, $300 with on-page coupon (was $450), amazon.com
Shark Rocket Corded Bagless Stick Vacuum, $174 (was $200), amazon.com
Bissell MultiClean Allergen Lift-Off Pet Vacuum, $187 (was $237), amazon.com
Fashion deals:
Women's Long Plaid Blanket Chunky Oversized Winter/Fall Warm Scarf, $21 (was $30), amazon.com
Isotoner Women’s Spandex Cold Weather Stretch Gloves, $20 (was $36), amazon.com
Crocs Men's and Women's Classic Lined Clog, starting at $40 (was $60), amazon.com
Miholl Women’s Long Sleeve Tops, starting at $23 (was $38), amazon.com
Kitchen deals:
Aucma Stand Mixer, $140 (was $156), amazon.com
Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Reversible Grill/Griddle, $30 (was $60), amazon.com
Instant Vortex Plus 10 Quart Air Fryer, Rotisserie and Convection Oven, $100 (was $140), amazon.com
Cuisinel Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet 2-Piece Set, $38 (was $60), amazon.com
Beauty deals:
Organic Vitamin E Oil Bundle, $20 (was $25), amazon.com
Mario Badescu Facial Spray with Aloe, Herbs and Rosewater, $10.50 (was $14), amazon.com
Roselyn Boutique Jade Roller Gua Sha Facial Tools Set, $13 (was $20), amazon.com
IT Cosmetics Confidence in Your Beauty Sleep Night Cream, $37 (was $54), amazon.com
MonétBeauty Ice Globes for Facials, $23 with on-page coupon (was $30), amazon.com
Bedding deals:
Lush Decor Comforter Farmhouse Stripe 3 Piece Full/Queen Reversible Bedding Set, $59 (was $97), amazon.com
Bedsure Queen Comforter Set, $55 (was $78), amazon.com
Matbeby Bedding Quilted Fitted Queen Mattress Pad, $28 with on-page coupon (was $40), amazon.com
Spacesaver Premium Vacuum Storage Bags 12 Pack, $38 (was $45), amazon.com
Mellanni King Sheets, $38 (was $51), amazon.com
Read More from Yahoo Life:
These New Year's gaming deals on PlayStation, Nintendo and Xbox are mind-blowing: Save more than 50 percent!
This electronic cleaning hack is going viral on TikTok — Here's your how-to guide
Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day
Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.