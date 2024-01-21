Blue Angels end regular season on high note, take 2nd and 3rd in high kick and jazz

Jan. 20—BEMIDJI — With the regular season winding down, the Bemidji High School dance team had one big meet left before the Section 4-3A competition in two weeks.

The Blue Angels performed their high kick and jazz routines at the BHS Gymnasium in their lone home meet of the 2023-24 season. Bemidji took home second place inhigh kick and third in jazz, adding to a packed list of top-three finishes this season.

"I think they get more nervous dancing at home," said head coach Krista Grover. "I think it pushes them. They're mostly just so excited to dance at home and not have to travel. They did awesome. We have a really good crew."

The jazz routine was a slower dance to the tune of "Iris" by The Goo Goo Dolls. The BHS coaching staff pivoted away from a more spunky vibe from last year. Grover said the transition has paid off, as the Blue Angels' scores have bumped up from a year ago.

Bemidji also edged out Minnewaska for third place, which was decided by a tiebreaker. Detroit Lakes swept both varsity events, while Alexandria finished second.

"This year, we decided to go with a more emotional piece," Grover said. "We wanted to play off of their strengths in studio training from a technical level. Last year, we did more of a sassy jazz. Our routine this year is harder to get that synchronization. It's not as quick or poppy. But once you get the synchronization down, you're often scored on a higher difficulty level."

On Saturday, BHS trailed only Detroit Lakes in high kick, while also beating out Minnewaska, Moorhead, Alexandria and Ely for the runner-up spot.

"Our kick scores have jumped quite a bit," Grover said. "It's an easy routine to get into. It's a very energetic routine. They have fun with it, and it's easier to do it when you enjoy it.

"You kind of know where you're sitting among the other teams going into a meet. Today was really fun because we've gone back and forth with the teams we were competing with all season. It's been close in every meet, and that makes it fun. All of the teams here, we've flip-flopped with them this season at some point."

Grover commended her dancers on how they've bonded together off the floor and how it paid dividends in their scores week to week.

"Finding their rhythm as a team has been a challenge," Grover said. "It's really just about building that tight-knit family, which we've worked on this year. These girls are really close, and they need to be close to perform well. I think that's something we set the bar high for."

Competing in Section 4-3A presents some challenges. While the top three teams in jazz and high kick will compete for state championships, the Blue Angels are focusing their preparation on finding their best possible performances on Friday, Feb. 2, at St. Michael-Albertville High School.

"We've made little tweaks to our routines all season," Grover said. "At this point, we have to figure out what's working and what's not so we can have our best scores at sections. We purposely took next weekend off to have two weeks to prepare for sections."