Blockers’ John Cena reveals why he’s returning to Wrestlemania to fight The Undertaker (exclusive)





John Cena might be hitting cinemas in the UK on March 30 in the brilliantly funny new comedy Blockers – which tracks his attempts to stop his daughter from having sex with her prom date – but wrestling fans are a bit more excited about the news that the star will be returning to the sport to fight the iconic Undertaker at Wrestlemania 34.

Blockers is Cena’s biggest cinema role to date – but that’s not stopping him from taking part in the WWE event in New Orleans next month.

But what made Cena want to fight the Undertaker? He revealed all to Yahoo Movies UK.

“Because I’m a fan. I literally just landed from Detroit, from Monday Night Raw, and I’m at peace with being a fan of Wrestlemania. I love being in the crowd, I had fun with the crowd on Monday night. But then I got to thinking, what does the fan in me want to see? The fan in me wants to see the Undertaker,” Cena told Yahoo Movies UK.

“I think I’m the only one who can bring him to Wrestlemania. I think every person that has a ticket to Wrestlemania just knows that a portion of that ticket is to see the Undertaker. He is Wrestlemania. I’m just not buying any of the BS that’s out there – I’ve seen him, I’ve seen the videos, he’s not broken down. So, coat up, hat up – and let’s go!”

Here’s the official Blockers synopsis:

When three parents stumble upon their daughters’ pact to lose their virginity at prom, they launch a covert one-night operation to stop the teens from sealing the deal.

Blockers is in cinemas in the UK on 30 March.

