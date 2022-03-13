Blippi is a dad! Children's YouTube star welcomes baby boy Lochlan

Blippi, a.k.a. Stevin John, is a dad. (Photo: Courtesy of Blippi/Instagram)

Blippi, meet baby.

Stevin John, the orange bowtie-wearing children's performer best known as Blippi, is now a dad. The YouTuber announced on Instagram on Sunday that he and fiancée Alyssa Ingham have welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Lochlan David John.

According to John's post, in which he and Ingham are seen cuddling their newborn, the baby was born on March 9, weighing 7 lbs. 4 oz.

"Welcome to the world baby boy," the proud papa's post read. "We love you so much."

"He is so cute," John told Parents, which was the first to break the news. "We love him so much! It has been heaven having him with us!"

Having carved out a career in entertaining kids, John noted that he's eager to be a hands-on dad.

"Since I'm a very curious person and want to learn everything — that's why Blippi videos are the way they are — I am very excited to teach our own child the curiosities and joys of life," John added. "I had an amazing childhood and spent a lot of time outdoors, so I am excited to experience that through his viewpoint."

A couple for seven years, John and Ingham announced their engagement last August, followed two months later by the news that a baby was on the way. John will take a month-long paternity leave in his home state of Washington before returning to work as Blippi. Though Lochlan won't appear in Blippi videos, he'll be "watching Daddy dance around in blue and orange," his father told the magazine.

"I think having my own child in the Blippi age will make it really special and even more exciting," he added.