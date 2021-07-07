Blink-182's Mark Hoppus Shows Off 'Giant Bald Head' After Revealing Cancer Diagnosis

Mark Hoppus Instagram

Mark Hoppus is keeping fans in the loop.

In an Instagram post shared Sunday, the the Blink-182 singer, 49, celebrated Independence Day and showed his bald head for the first time since announcing his cancer diagnosis.

"The Cancer Haver wishes you all a very happy Fourth of July weekend," the rocker captioned the shot of himself relaxing on an outdoor couch, smiling in sunglasses and a black "Los Angeles vs Everybody" tee.

Friends, fans and loved ones wished the artist well, and sent their support.

"You look awesome. love you mark," commented Twenty One Pilots drummer Josh Dun.

"👀❤️u," wrote Skye Hoppus, the Blink-182 frontman's wife.

"We ❤️ u Mark," added singer-songwriter Amy Shark.

The next day, Hoppus took to Twitter to ask followers where he could get a good hat following his hair loss.

Even though I can’t really go anywhere or see people I’d like a cool guy hat to cover my giant bald head. Any suggestions of brands to check out? — ϻ𝔞Ⓡ𝔨 𝐇𝑜Ƥ𝐩ย𝓼 (@markhoppus) July 5, 2021

"Even though I can't really go anywhere or see people I'd like a cool guy hat to cover my giant bald head. Any suggestions of brands to check out?" he teased.

Late last month, the "Adam's Song" singer announced he had been diagnosed with cancer and started chemotherapy.

"For the past three months I've been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer. I have cancer," Hoppus wrote on his social media accounts. "It sucks and I'm scared, and at the same time I'm blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this."

"I still have months of treatment ahead of me but I'm trying to remain hopeful and positive," he added.

"Can't wait to be cancer free and see you all at a concert in the hopefully near future. Love to you all," Hoppus concluded.

In a photo posted to his Instagram Story around that time, the musician appeared to be at a doctor's office, seated with an IV.

"Yes hello. One cancer treatment, please," he captioned the photo.

Though Hoppus has not disclosed any further details about his diagnosis, he recently opened up about his latest round of chemotherapy during a 45-minute stream of Blinko on Twitch.

"How am I feeling today? I feel much better than yesterday," he shared in June. "Yesterday was hellish for me and I woke up today feeling better. I went for a walk, and I had a decent breakfast, and I haven't felt like I was going to throw up today, so we'll take it as a win."

"On good days, I go do stuff. I went on a walk outside today and it was the first time I'd left my house in like… five days pretty much. But this round of chemo I wasn't totally stuck on the couch, miserable. I've actually watched movies and walked around and cleaned the house and hung out with my dogs," he added.

"Everything about chemo sucks except the part where it hopefully saves my life," he tweeted last week.

Everything about chemo sucks except the part where it hopefully saves my life. — ϻ𝔞Ⓡ𝔨 𝐇𝑜Ƥ𝐩ย𝓼 (@markhoppus) July 2, 2021

Hoppus' current and former bandmates were among the first to wish him a swift recovery after he went public with the diagnosis. Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker shared support for the bass guitarist on his Instagram Story last month, posting throwback photo of himself giving Hoppus a hug and kiss on the cheek.

"Love u," Barker wrote below the photo of the two rockers with a black heart emoji.

Former Blink-182 guitarist Tom DeLonge also shared well-wishes for his former bandmate following the news.

"I too, have been aware of @markhoppus's cancer diagnosis for a while now," tweeted DeLonge, who left the group in 2015. "And to add to his own words that he used today, I would also like to say that he is strong, and a super-human who is pushing through this difficult obstacle with a wide-open heart. #WeHaveHisBack."