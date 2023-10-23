Blink-182 Can’t Stop Touring: Band Details Summer 2024 Shows
Blink-182 will keep the big reunion party going into next year, announcing another massive North American tour for summer 2024.
The run will kick off June 20 at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida, with dates scheduled through Aug. 15 at the Rogers Centre in Toronto. Blink-182 will primarily play arenas during the run, though there will be a few special stadium gigs in Los Angeles, New York, Boston, Toronto, and the band’s hometown of San Diego. Pierce the Veil will provide support throughout the tour, while Alexisonfire will join the bill just for the final gig in Toronto.
Tickets for all shows will go on sale Oct. 27 at 10 a.m. local time. Full info is available on Blink-182’s website.
Blink-182 have already spent most of 2023 on the road after the band’s classic lineup — , , and — announced their reunion in 2022. The run has included a set at Coachella, as well as dates across North America and Europe. Before they launch their second North American leg next year, they’ll play a bunch of shows in Australia and New Zealand.
Along with the reunion tour, Blink-182 released a new album, One More Time, last Friday, Oct. 20. The LP marks the first from Hoppus, DeLonge, and Barker since 2011’s Neighborhoods. After DeLonge left the group in 2015, he was replaced by Alkaline Trio’s Matt Skiba, who appeared on two albums, 2016’s California and 2019’s Nine.
In a recent interview with Zane Lowe, Hoppus and DeLonge opened up about their acrimonious 2015 splits with both admitting they weren’t sure they’d ever play together again. That changed after Hoppus was diagnosed with cancer in 2021 — a traumatic but clarifying event not unlike the 2008 plane crash that nearly killed Barker.
“It was similar when Travis had his accident back in the day,” DeLonge said. “Nothing matters, really. Everything that’s just dumb, peripheral, it’s all petty when you have real human things happen. So, it feels like it’s an instant thing. I feel like there’s a real sense of brotherhood with us. And like any brothers, you have your little spats over the years, and you grow apart. You come back together. But you’ve always got a foundation that you’re connected.”
Blink-182 2024 Tour Dates
June 20 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
June 21 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center
June 24 – San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center
June 25 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
June 27 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
June 30 – San Diego, CA @ Petco Park
July 2 – Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena
July 3 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
July 6 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium
July 8 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center
July 9 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
July 11 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center
July 13 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
July 14 – Quincy, WA @ Gorge Amphitheatre
July 21 – Flushing, NY @ Citi Field
July 23 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park
July 24 – Hartford, CT @ The XFINITY Theatre
July 26 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
July 27 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
July 29 – Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena
July 30 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
Aug. 1 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena
Aug. 2 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Aug. 6 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
Aug. 7 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
Aug. 9 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
Aug. 10 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
Aug. 12 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
Aug. 13 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
Aug. 15 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre+
