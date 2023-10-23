Blink-182 Can’t Stop Touring: Band Details Summer 2024 Shows

Blink-182 will keep the big reunion party going into next year, announcing another massive North American tour for summer 2024.

The run will kick off June 20 at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida, with dates scheduled through Aug. 15 at the Rogers Centre in Toronto. Blink-182 will primarily play arenas during the run, though there will be a few special stadium gigs in Los Angeles, New York, Boston, Toronto, and the band’s hometown of San Diego. Pierce the Veil will provide support throughout the tour, while Alexisonfire will join the bill just for the final gig in Toronto.

Tickets for all shows will go on sale Oct. 27 at 10 a.m. local time. Full info is available on Blink-182’s website.

Blink-182 have already spent most of 2023 on the road after the band’s classic lineup — Mark Hoppus , Tom DeLonge , and Travis Barker — announced their reunion in 2022. The run has included a set at Coachella, as well as dates across North America and Europe. Before they launch their second North American leg next year, they’ll play a bunch of shows in Australia and New Zealand.

Along with the reunion tour, Blink-182 released a new album, One More Time, last Friday, Oct. 20. The LP marks the first from Hoppus, DeLonge, and Barker since 2011’s Neighborhoods. After DeLonge left the group in 2015, he was replaced by Alkaline Trio’s Matt Skiba, who appeared on two albums, 2016’s California and 2019’s Nine.

In a recent interview with Zane Lowe, Hoppus and DeLonge opened up about their acrimonious 2015 splits with both admitting they weren’t sure they’d ever play together again. That changed after Hoppus was diagnosed with cancer in 2021 — a traumatic but clarifying event not unlike the 2008 plane crash that nearly killed Barker.

“It was similar when Travis had his accident back in the day,” DeLonge said. “Nothing matters, really. Everything that’s just dumb, peripheral, it’s all petty when you have real human things happen. So, it feels like it’s an instant thing. I feel like there’s a real sense of brotherhood with us. And like any brothers, you have your little spats over the years, and you grow apart. You come back together. But you’ve always got a foundation that you’re connected.”

Blink-182 2024 Tour Dates

June 20 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

June 21 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center

June 24 – San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center

June 25 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

June 27 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

June 30 – San Diego, CA @ Petco Park

July 2 – Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena

July 3 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

July 6 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium

July 8 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center

July 9 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

July 11 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center

July 13 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

July 14 – Quincy, WA @ Gorge Amphitheatre

July 21 – Flushing, NY @ Citi Field

July 23 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

July 24 – Hartford, CT @ The XFINITY Theatre

July 26 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

July 27 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

July 29 – Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena

July 30 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

Aug. 1 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

Aug. 2 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Aug. 6 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

Aug. 7 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

Aug. 9 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

Aug. 10 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

Aug. 12 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

Aug. 13 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

Aug. 15 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre+

