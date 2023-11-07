Blink-182, SZA, Paramore Lead 2024 Lollapalooza South America Bills

In New Graphic Novel, Miles Davis Becomes ‘Music You Can See’

Blink-182, SZA, Paramore, Feid, Sam Smith, Arcade Fire, and Limp Bizkit lead the lineups for the 2024 editions of Lollapalooza in South America, which will be held March 15-17 in both Santiago and Buenos Aires and March 22-24 in São Paulo.

The lineup also features King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, Phoenix, Hozier, Diplo, the Offspring, Jungle, Zhu, Thirty Seconds to Mars, Dom Dolla, Above & Beyond, Omar Apollo, Dove Cameron, and 81-year-old South American music legend Gilberto Gil. Tickets are on sale now.

Lollapalooza will mark the first-ever South American performances for Blink-182, SZA, and Hozier, per organizers C3 Presents, Lotus Producciones (Chile), DF Entertainment (Argentina), Rock World (Brazil), and Jane’s Addiction/Porno for Pyros frontman Perry Farrell. Due to scheduling, Paramore will only play in Brazil, while Feid will only play in Chile and Argentina.

Drake, Billie Eilish, Rosalía, Tame Impala, and Lil Nas X headlined the 2023 edition of the event, for which Blink-182 had to pull out after drummer Travis Barker suffered an injury.

