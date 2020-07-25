Blake Shelton talks becoming role model to Gwen Stefani's boys: 'That's a scary moment'

Blake Shelton is opening up about becoming part of Gwen Stefani's family.

In a Friday interview with "Today," the longtime coach on NBC's "The Voice" spoke about his relationship with Stefani and her children. Stefani shares three sons — 14-year-old Kingston, 11-year-old Zuma and 6-year-old Apollo — with her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale.

During the interview, "Today" host Hoda Kotb asked Shelton about Stefani's Instagram post from Father's Day, in which she thanked Shelton for "helping me raise these boys!!"

"That’s a scary moment for me, because it’s one thing for me to be with the kids all the time and be their buddy," Shelton said. "But then you do have to consider after awhile, that they're starting to listen to things that you say, and there’s a lot of responsibility that comes with that, which is new to me."





Also on Friday, the couple debuted their latest duet "Happy Anywhere," with a music video including several at-home clips of Stefani and Shelton. In the song, Shelton sings that he's "always been a rolling stone with a reckless streak," but, since meeting Stefani, he swears he "could be happy anywhere."

This isn't the first time Shelton's talked about how his relationship with Stefani has changed him as a person.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight backstage at "The Voice" in December 2019, the country singer discussed his other duet with Stefani, "Nobody But You," which is about life being bettered by a loving relationship.

"I don't want to remember what I was like before Gwen, actually. I'm a little bit of jerk to you still," he said, speaking to fellow "Voice" coach Kelly Clarkson. "But I was a jerk to everybody… Look how nice I am now!"

Stefani chimed in with how much Shelton has also impacted her life.

"Blake saved my life. Everybody knows that," she said. "Like, we're just having the time of our lives, and we never expected that this late in our lives, so we're just trying to savor every moment together."

Blake Shelton says he was a 'jerk to everybody' before Gwen Stefani; she says he 'saved my life'

Shelton and Stefani have been a couple since meeting on "The Voice" in 2015. She convinced him to attend church regularly for the first time in his life, and he said he realized it was time to “turn a page.”

Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani drop 'Nobody But You' music video days before Grammys duet

Contributing: Sara M Moniuszko

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Blake Shelton talks becoming role model to Gwen Stefani's 3 boys