Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Celebrate 'First Married' Thanksgiving in Oklahoma: 'New Life There'

Happy Thanksgiving from Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani!

The happy couple is celebrating Turkey Day from the place where they tied the knot: Oklahoma! Stefani, 52, caught up with Entertainment Tonight ahead of the holiday to chat about how she and Shelton, 45, will celebrate Thanksgiving alongside their family, during what she calls "the best phase of my life."

"It's a tradition. My whole family flies out, and we have not been back there since the wedding. So I'm really looking forward to it," Stefani said. (The couple tied the knot in July.)

"We have a new house there. We have a new life there," she said. "So it's gonna be our first married Thanksgiving! Very grateful, very excited."

Stefani — who shares three sons Apollo Bowie Flynn, 7, Zuma Nesta Rock, 13, and Kingston James McGregor, 15, with ex Gavin Rossdale — shared that her mom will be around to handle some of the cooking and Shelton will also have a hand in the kitchen.

"My mom definitely likes to do her turkey her way. Blake likes to experiment with multiple smaller turkeys," she said. "They did like the hot Cheetos turkey one year, and then this year I think they're doing bacon-wrapped. I don't know, it's all the boys are talking about the different things they're gonna do."

She added, "I know one thing is we never did mac and cheese, but we're doing mac and cheese. That's the new added [food]. Every year I feel like we add something new in."

As the couple starts new traditions for the holiday, now as a married couple, Stefani explained that for Christmas, Shelton and Stefani always prep a "Timpano Pasta Dome."

"Last year, we screwed up, I'm sorry! But I'm hoping to make up for last year. We're going to make sure we do everything from scratch. We love making the memories," she said, before adding, "We go big."

What does Stefani want for Christmas, though?

"I just want everyone to be happy and have that moment," she said. "It feels like there's a lot of stress in the air, and I just want my kids to have just the most great memories that we could ever make together this Christmas, and I know that we'll be able to do that."

During last year's holiday, the country singer shared a photo on Instagram alongside Stefani, who was his fiancée at the time, and wrote that he had "a lot to be thankful for."

"What a year we've all had, but there is still plenty to be thankful for! Happy Thanksgiving y'all!!!" he wrote.

They also celebrated a few days after the actual holiday.

Stefani posted a video from a belated holiday dinner on her Instagram Story, showcasing the spread of seasonal decor and food while also capturing Shelton jokingly chugging a bottle of wine. "Oh my God!" she said with a laugh as he drank, "He's totally faking!"

Earlier this month, Shelton recalled his wedding day and opened up to PEOPLE about why Stefani's vows meant so much to him.

"The thing that got to me was she spoke about my [late] brother and my dad as if she had known them almost," Shelton said. "She didn't make it seem that way, but it felt that way as she was speaking about them. She said she wished they were there and what kind of men she thinks they must've been. Man, it hit me. Like, I couldn't believe how hard it hit me."

He added, "I felt like at this point, I've kind of gotten calloused. I guess I'm not because that absolutely slayed me. It's hard to even remember what else she even said. I'll never forget that feeling."

A source also told PEOPLE shortly before that the couple's romance was going strong.

"Gwen and Blake are doing well. They act like newlyweds," the source said at the time. "They have the best chemistry."

With Christmas around the corner, the busy pair — Shelton is currently coaching on season 21 of The Voice, while Stefani is working on a new album — are looking forward to taking some off in December and spending the season together.

"Gwen loves Christmas," the source added. "She can't wait to enjoy some family time."