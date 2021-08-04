Blake Shelton on 'Awkward Conversations' with Friends Post Wedding: 'We Kept It Small — Get Over It'

Blake Shelton has had a lot of explaining to do about the short guest list for his wedding to Gwen Stefani.

Shelton, 45, and Stefani, 51, tied the knot on July 3 at the country singer's Tishomingo, Oklahoma, ranch in an intimate ceremony attended by a group of 40 family members and close friends. And as it turns out, the couple has heard an earful from friends who weren't invited to the event.

"I've had awkward conversations with so many of my friends. 'Oh, oh, yeah. I read about that. How was that?' Listen, we kept it small, get over it. That's not about you. So, there's a lot of them," Shelton explained to SiriusXM's Storme Warren.

One notable face missing from the wedding was Adam Levine, who both Stefani and Shelton previously said would have an open invitation to perform at their ceremony. Throughout the wedding preparation, the close pals all joked about Levine being there for the couple's big day.

RELATED VIDEO: Inside Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's Lives as Newlyweds: 'They Are Both Inspired in Every Way' Says Source

RELATED: Blake Shelton Says He's 'Proud to Be Married' to Gwen Stefani: 'That's Why We Wear These Rings'

"I'll go to the wedding and I'll object," Levine, 42, joked back in April. "I probably won't be invited now that I'm saying this on live television. But I'll be there somehow."

The "Girls Like You" musician added that he "would love" and "be honored" to perform their wedding. "They won't ask me though. They'll probably get like Luke Bryan or somebody," he quipped at the time.

However, Bryan, who is also a friend of Shelton's, recently told PEOPLE that he was one of the people not included in the couple's intimate ceremony before joking that he already has the perfect gift for the newlyweds regardless.

"I did not know it was happening. I found out with the rest of the world," the country star said. "But ... I have started my mental wedding gift soirée," he continued. "I'm going to get a big box and there will be embarrassing items in there."

Story continues

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Despite missing some friends, Shelton and Stefani still said "I do" at their backyard chapel with Stefani's sons (with ex Gavin Rossdale), Kingston, 15, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 7, and longtime pal Carson Daly, who officiated. And the couple has since said they are happy with how the ceremony went.

"It was everything they wanted: family, friends, dancing, the beauty and familiarity of the Oklahoma surroundings and lots of love and laughter," a music industry source told PEOPLE at the time. "It couldn't have been better."