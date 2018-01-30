Blake Lively’s thriller 'Rhythm Section' indefinitely suspends production

Production on Blake Lively’s spy thriller “The Rhythm Section” has been suspended indefinitely while the actress recovers from her hand injury.

“Hiatus on the production of ‘The Rhythm Section’ has been extended due to the hand injury Blake Lively sustained while filming an action sequence on the action thriller at the end of last year,” said producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson of EON Productions in London, along with Global Road Entertainment, and Paramount Pictures.

The statement, which was released Monday, did not say when production will resume. Lively suffered the injury while doing a stunt on the Dublin set in December, leading to a temporary suspension.

Paramount, which is handling worldwide distribution, has dated the thriller for a Feb. 22, 2019 release.

“The Rhythm Section” is based on the first of Mark Burnell’s “Stephanie Patrick” series of four British novels. Lively stars as the titular heroine, who adopts the identity of an assassin to get to the bottom of her family’s death in an airplane crash after she finds out that it may not have been an accident.

Paramount acquired rights to “The Rhythm Section” in August, setting “The Handmaid’s Tale” exec producer Reed Morano to direct from a script by Burnell. Global Road, which used to be IM Global, is financing the movie.

