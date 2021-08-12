Blake Lively Shows Her Support for Ryan Reynolds' New Movie Free Guy with 'Bummed' Bikini Photo

Watch: Blake Lively Supported Ryan Reynolds's Latest Movie With a Butt Selfie

Blake Lively has got Ryan Reynolds' back.

On Thursday, the actress, 33, showed some love for her husband's new movie Free Guy — out in theaters on Friday — by sharing a cheeky bikini photo to her Instagram Story.

Blake Lively

getty; Blake lively/instagram

Alongside a candid snapshot of herself rocking a patterned two-piece by the pool, Lively wrote in the caption, "Go see @freeguymovie this weekend or you'll be bummed."

Keeping up her playful trolling of Reynolds, which appears to be the couples' love language, the former Gossip Girl star — who shares daughters James, 6½, Inez, 4½, and Betty, 22 months, with the actor — also included a GIF of her husband making a shocked facial expression.

Blake Lively

Blake lively/instagram

Reynolds recently spoke to PEOPLE about being on the receiving end of some of Lively's jokes.

When asked if he's ever been trolled himself, the Deadpool star replied, "Oh, God, yes, I do. Are you kidding me? I live with one. My wife trolls the crap out of me. Why would I go online? I've got it right here at home."

"Even my daughters now troll me, so like I'm safe from nothing," the dad of three added, laughing.

However, that hasn't stopped Reynolds from cracking a few witty remarks online as well.

When the pair, who tied the knot in September 2012, attended the New York City premiere of his new film Free Guy earlier this month, Reynolds joked he was thrilled that Lively was his date because it meant he could finally make his Instagram debut with his wife of nearly a decade.

"What a huge night for #FreeGuy. And what a huge night for @blakelively because this means we're Instagram official," he quipped, sharing photographs from the red carpet event on the social media platform. "I know how important that was to her."

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

Reynolds was also in a jovial mood when the two celebrated the 10th anniversary of their first date by returning to the restaurant where their love story began.

Posting a selfie of himself and Lively standing in front of Boston sushi eatery O Ya, he wrote on his Instagram Story at the time: "Our favorite restaurant with her 4th favorite date."

He later reposted a broader crop of the photo, complete with a disclaimer covering his face. "Posting this again because I cut out my wife's cute earrings," he wrote. "She trained me better than this. Sorry if I let anyone down."

Lively shared his post to her story, adding, "That's right."