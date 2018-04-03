Ryan Reynolds Joins Blake Lively and His Mom on Red Carpet After Shutting Down Split Rumors

The couple supported their pals, Emily Blunt and John Krasinski, at the premiere of ‘A Quiet Place' in NYC.

Date night with Tam Tam!

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds attended the New York City premiere of the horror film A Quiet Place on Monday night, and decided to make the evening a family affair.

The couple posed with Reynolds’ mom, Tammy, on the red carpet at the AMC Lincoln Square Theater. Naturally, Tammy looked like a boss at the event, sporting a black jacket and a Burberry scarf with black-and-white sneakers.

Her daughter-in-law, Blake, went a little more formal for the affair, rocking a sexy dress with a plunging black leather neckline and a fitted tweed skirt bottom. She paired the look with sky-high stiletto strappy heels and wore her hair in an epic braid.

Ryan looked suave in a navy blue suit and thick-framed glasses, posing next to his two favorite ladies.

The couple were at the premiere to support their pals, Emily Blunt and John Krasinski, who co-starred in the film together. Emily, 35, spoke with ET's Nischelle Turner about the celebrity couple, saying, "They're so cute! Cutest, cutest, cutest. They're the best!"

The foursome was spotted together at a screening of Final Portrait last month, supporting pal Stanley Tucci. Tucci is married to Emily’s sister and Blake’s friend, Felicity Blunt. The couple is currently expecting their second child together.

Blake and Ryan's public appearance comes just days after the 41-year-old actor took to social media to hilariously defend his marriage to the 30-year-old actress against a fresh set of rumors that the two weren’t spending enough “quality time” together.

“I wish,” he tweeted in response. “I could use a little ‘me time’.”

