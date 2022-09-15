Blake Lively is pregnant, expecting baby No. 4 with Ryan Reynolds

Surprise! Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are expecting their fourth child together.

Lively, 35, debuted her baby bump on Thursday as she attended the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women's Summit in New York City. The actress smiled as she posed on the red carpet cradling her stomach. Reynolds, 45, and Lively are parents to three daughters: James, 7, Inez, 5, and 2-year-old Betty.

The Gossip Girl alum has been throwing fans off on social media about her pregnancy. Three weeks ago, Lively posted a bikini photo with no bump in sight.

In May, Lively opened up to Forbes about how motherhood "made me feel so much more in my skin."

"I never felt more myself or at ease in my own body or more confident — not to say that there aren't a bevy of insecurities coming at me a million times a day, but I just feel incredibly settled. I just think that growing up, having kids, all of those things made me feel like I only want to do things where I can have really meaningful collaborations and have authorship," the Betty Buzz founder shared.

Reynolds joked back in June about having a vasectomy in a Father's Day ad for his spirits company, Aviation Gin. But in reality, the Deadpool star often shares how much he loves being a father.

"I love being a girl dad," he told Access Hollywood. "I have three daughters, which I never in a million years would've imagined. I come from all boys. I have three older brothers — I'm the youngest of four boys, so for me to have three daughters has just been such a ride, and I love every second of it."

Lively and Reynolds, who met on the set of Green Lantern in 2010, just celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary. The actress declared before they wed she "always wanted a big family."

"Oh, I'd love 30 [kids] if I could," Lively told Access Hollywood.

No word yet on if Lively and Reynolds are expecting a boy or another girl, but given their penchant for privacy, we probably won't find out any time soon... unless Taylor Swift tells us on her new album.

