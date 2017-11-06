Blake Lively looks like a totally different person on set of new movie

The actress was spotted filming her new spy thriller movie “The Rhythm Section” in Dublin, Ireland, over the weekend looking totally unrecognizable.

Blake Lively, is that really you?

The actress was spotted filming her new spy thriller movie The Rhythm Section in Dublin, Ireland, over the weekend looking totally unrecognizable. (We haven’t seen a transformation so drastic since Margot Robbie was spotted in costume as Queen Elizabeth I.)

Gone are Lively’s long and luscious blond tresses and red carpet dresses. Instead, she was seen sporting a shaggy cropped hairdo, plain, baggy clothes and little (if any) makeup.

Take a look for yourself:

The Rhythm Section will feature Lively as the lead character Stephanie Patrick, a woman seeking revenge after her family was killed in an orchestrated plane crash.

As The Hollywood Reporter notes, the film is a modern adaptation of British writer Mark Burnell’s book of the same name; the book is one of a series revolving around Stephanie’s character.

Reed Morano, who directed three episodes of Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale, is reportedly attached to the project. The movie is set to be released in February 2019.