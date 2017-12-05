Blake Lively injures her hand filming action sequence in spy thriller

The film, due out in 2019, adapts the first of writer Mark Burnell’s Stephanie Patrick series of novels to the big screen.

Production has been temporarily halted on Blake Lively’s female spy thriller The Rhythm Section after the star was injured on set.

Lively, 30, hurt her hand performing an action sequence, producers said in a statement.

A spokesperson for the production told The Hollywood Reporter: “Filming has been temporarily suspended on The Rhythm Section as Blake Lively sustained an injury to her hand while filming an action sequence.

“Production will resume as soon as possible.”

Bond producer Barbara Broccoli announced Lively had been cast in the female spy thriller, also starring Jude Law, earlier this year.

Michael G Wilson and Broccoli, who worked on the last eight Bond films including Spectre and Skyfall, are producing the film.

Former Gossip Girl actress Lively, who has two children with husband and fellow Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds, plays a woman on a path to self-destruction after her family dies in a plane crash.

She sets out to uncover the truth, adopting the identity of an assassin, after discovering that the crash was not an accident.

The movie is being filmed in the UK, Ireland, Spain, Switzerland and the US, and directed by Reed Morano, whose credits include the adaptation of Margaret Atwood’s book The Handmaid’s Tale.