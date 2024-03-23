Blake Lively Apologizes For Making Fun Of Kate Middleton’s Photoshop Fails: “I’m Sorry”

Shortly after Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales announced she is being treated for cancer, Blake Lively took to social media to apologize for poking fun at the royal’s recent photoshop fails.

“I’m sure no one cares today but I feel like I have to acknowledge this,” wrote Lively in her Instagram Stories. “I made a silly post around the ‘photoshop fails’ frenzy, and oh man, that post has me mortified today. I’m sorry. Sending love and well wishes to all, always.”

More from Deadline

Blake Lively/Instagram

The photos in question were promotional shots for Lively’s Betty Buzz and Betty Booze line that showed her relaxing with a drink. Aspects of the images were obviously exaggerated and/or spliced in.

There had been speculation about Middleton’s health since soon after she first said she was having abdominal surgery in January, on the same day that King Charles was revealed to have cancer.

That speculation had heightened during the past fortnight after four major news agencies pulled a photo of Middleton and family from their libraries amid concerns it was manipulated. Middleton took the blame for poor photo-editing skills the following day, but it did little to quell media interest, worsened by photo agencies flagging a second image, allegedly taken by her, of the late Queen Elizabeth with several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as “digitally altered.”

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.