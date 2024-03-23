Blake Lively Apologizes For Kate Middleton 'Photoshop Fails' Post Following Her Cancer Diagnosis

Blake Lively is taking accountability. The "Gossip Girl" alum is apologizing for seemingly making fun of Kate Middleton's photo editing incident in a recent post promoting her sparkling mixer company Betty Buzz. Although Blake didn't directly mention the Princess of Wales in her Instagram Story, she did say sorry for the gesture. "I'm sure no one cares today but I feel like I have to acknowledge this. I made a silly post around the 'photoshop fails' frenzy, and oh man, that post has me mortified today. I'm sorry. Sending love and well wishes to all, always." In the 36-year-old's original post from last week, she appears to poke fun at Kate's Mother's Day photo, which the royal said she edited. Blake's apology comes hours after the Princess of Wales announced in a moving video that she is undergoing preventative chemotherapy after previously receiving a cancer diagnosis.

View comments