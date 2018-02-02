'Blade Runner 2049's VFX supervisor reveals the film's most complex sequences

Blade Runner 2049 arrives on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on Monday, 5 February (on digital download now) giving us all another chance to luxuriate in the majesty of Denis Villeneuve’s meditative sci-fi thriller.

The critically-acclaimed sequel to Ridley Scott’s 1982 masterpiece received a muted reception at the box office, but has since been rewarded with 5 Oscar nominations, and 8 BAFTA nods. Both academies have rightfully recognised the film’s visual effects which were overseen by the Oscar-winning VFX supervisor John Nelson.

Nelson, who won the Academy Award for Best Visual Effects at the 73rd Academy Awards for his work on Gladiator, admits he wishes more people had seen the film how it was meant to be seen – on the biggest screen possible – but he’s excited that a new audience will get to discover it anew on home release.

“Right now the response to the film with the press, and the awards, has been great,” Nelson tells Yahoo Movies. “I wish more people would get out and see the movie, because I think once they see it… most people who’ve seen the movie really, really, really like it.”

“There’s a lot of competition in the marketplace to get out and see things, and I think some people haven’t seen it yet. But hopefully the video release will take care of some of that.”

We spoke with John ahead of the Blu-ray release to learn more about how 2017’s most visually stunning movie was made.

Warning: The following contains Blade Runner 2049 spoilers…

Yahoo Movies: I think the best way to enjoy this movie is on the biggest screen possible, with the best sound you can get, is that fair?

John Nelson: A friend of mine who is in the Academy, they came up to me and said ‘wow, it’s like an experience’. Particularly when you combine it, I think – we did a tremendous amount to make things for together, and you have to credit Denis [Villeneuve] for this, because he’s such a complete filmmaker.

I was at a panel with Hans Zimmer and Mike and Theo [Green], the sound guys, and they were talking about how the sound and the music completely bend together, so it became one thing, the sound and the music. And I think that, in some ways, the visual effects and the cinematography were the same thing. We fitted each other, and dovetailed into each other to try to make this complete experience.

It’s everybody’s work, certainly, it takes a million people to make a movie but it all comes out of working for Denis. Because Denis loves cinema so much, and his vision really uniquely comes from exactly inside him.

Working for somebody like that, it’s a pleasure.

How involved was Ridley Scott in the filmmaking process?

As far as Ridley was concerned, he was busy doing Alien: Covenant.

He wrote the Blade Runner 2049 script with Michael Green but he was doing Alien at the same time we were filming. He was busy doing his own film and then he came in when we were shooting while Harrison [Ford] was there. He came by and I showed him everything and he was quite pleased with it, certainly with the effects and everything else that was going on.

After the film was finished, he liked the film quite a bit, so Ridley was involved but it’s Denis’ film. When you look at it, it’s like you look at a painter, a master painter, and one painter’s going to paint it one way, and one painter’s going to paint it another way. But they’re both brilliant. They’re both brilliant in their own way. It’s just they’re different, because they bring different experiences from their own interests and their own upbringings to where it should be.

He wanted it to feel like Montreal – Denis is from Montreal – he wanted it to feel like the Montreal he grew up in. Like Montreal on a bad day in February. I knew exactly what he meant.

Montreal is just like Detroit but 10 degrees colder. So we really made it look like that. Everybody brings something from their own experience to it, and Denis was certainly doing that.

Which VFX sequences were the most difficult to achieve?