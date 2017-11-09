Blade Runner 2049’s box office failure could cost $80 million

‘Blade Runner 2049’ is an instant sci-fi classic.

But it’s also a box office flop.

Unfortunately, ‘Blade Runner 2049’ failed to ignite the box office… and according to The Hollywood Reporter, it could result in production company Alcon Entertainment losing as much as $80 million.

“Blade Runner 2049 had everything going for it – an acclaimed director (Denis Villeneuve), A-list stars (Ryan Gosling, Harrison Ford) and a fresh 88 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes,” they explained. “But the 164-minute sequel, opening 35 years after Ridley Scott’s cult classic hit theaters, didn’t deliver at the box office.”

Star Wars 8 Teases Biggest Twist Ever

Coolest Star Wars Original Trilogy Deleted Scenes

Star Wars: Revenge Of The Sith’s Shocking Ending

“Alcon and its investors are facing about $80 million in losses,” they added. “As it winds down its run, the movie movie’s global gross through Nov. 5 was $240.6 million.”

That’s a long way off its target of $400 million.

And it gets worse.

‘Blade Runner 2049’ was made on a budget of $155 million after rebates and tax incentives… and that’s before marketing. Even without taking other costs into consideration, that would leave a ‘profit’ of just $85 million.

View photos

And to make matters worse for Alcon Entertainment, it looks as though Sony is expected to recoup its $110 million investment, because of an agreement between the two companies as brokered by Sony Motion Picture Group chairman Tom Rothman.

“The studio is the first to get back any revenue in exchange for giving up a bigger slice of back-end profits,” explained THR. “The deal is proving to be fortuitous for Sony, which in addition to co-financing Blade Runner 2049 is releasing it overseas.”

Not exactly great news for Alcon, and it makes the idea of a ‘Blade Runner 2049’ sequel virtually unthinkable.

Let’s just hope the home release is more of a hit.

‘Blade Runner 2049’ stars Ryan Gosling, Harrison Ford, Ana de Armas, Robin Wright, Jared Leto, Edward James Olmos, and Dave Bautista.

Dennis Villeneuve will direct the movie, based on a script by Hampton Fancher and Michael Green.

‘Blade Runner 2049’ opened in cinemas on 6 October 2017.

Young Han Solo Film Is ‘A Blast’

The Worst Changes To Star Wars: A New Hope

Darth Vader Cosplay Causes School Evacuation