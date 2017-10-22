‘Blade Runner 2049’ Is Disappearing From Theaters More Quickly Than Expected

“Blade Runner 2049” isn’t long for this world — at least not in theaters. The would-be blockbuster continues to struggle at the box office, taking in just $7.1 million in its third weekend, which saw the number of theaters it was playing in drop by 855; “It,” meanwhile, only saw its theater count drop by 616 despite opening a month earlier.

Read More:‘Blade Runner 2049’ Was Never Going to Be a Blockbuster, But It Can Become Something Cooler: a Cult Classic

The film has now made a total of $194 million worldwide, which would be better news if it hadn’t come with a hefty price tag of $150 million. Denis Villeneuve’s long-awaited sequel, which takes place 30 years after Ridley Scott’s sci-fi benchmark, was expected to make some $50 million during its opening weekend but only took in $32 million — well below even the most conservative forecasts. That’s in spite of a highly positive critical reception, as “Blade Runner 2049” boasts an 81 Metascore and an 88% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Read More:Denis Villeneuve Reacts to ‘Blade Runner 2049’ Bad Box Office, Stands By Spoiler-Phobic Marketing

Still, not all hope is lost. The original “Blade Runner” wasn’t much of a moneymaker either, and that hasn’t hurt its legacy; like its predecessor, “2049” seems destined to be a cult classic of sorts whose reverential fans consider its disappointing financial returns a badge of honor.

Sign Up:Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.

Related stories

Thor, Save Us! Why the New Marvel Movie Won't Rescue Our Box-Office Universe

'Blade Runner 2049': How VFX Masters Replicated Sean Young as Rachael

The New Golden Age of Studio Science-Fiction is Upon Us