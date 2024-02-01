Blackpink's 'Kill This Love' dance video passes 500M views on YouTube

Blackpink celebrated after its dance practice video for "Kill This Love" reached 500 million views on YouTube. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Feb. 1 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Blackpink has another video with 500 million views on YouTube.

The K-pop stars celebrated after their dance practice video for "Kill This Love" reached the milestone Thursday.

"BLINKs worldwide, thank you so much!" Blackpink's agency, YG, said on social media, referencing the group's fans, known as BLINK.

Blackpink has multiple videos with more than 500 million views on YouTube, including "Shut Down," which reached the milestone in August 2023.

The group's dance practice video for "How You Like That" passed 1.5 billion views on YouTube in September.

Blackpink released the moving version of the "Kill This Love" dance practice video on April 8, 2019.

Blackpink released the official music video for "Kill This Love" alongside its EP of the same name on April 4, 2019.

Blackpink consists of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa. The group most recently released the single "The Girls" in August 2023.