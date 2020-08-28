Blackpink and Selena Gomez Drop Sugary New Song and Video, ‘Ice Cream’ (Watch)

K-pop titans Blackpink are joined by Selena Gomez for a new song and video called “Ice Cream,” the second single from the quartet’s debut album, set for release via YG Entertainment/Interscope Records on October 2.

The song was penned by a lineup of songwriters that includes Gomez as well as fellow pop icon Ariana Grande, plus Victoria Monét, Teddy, Tommy Brown, Steven Franks, Bekuh BOOM, and 24.

“Ice Cream” arrives as the follow-up to Blackpink’s single “How You Like That,” which was recently nominated for Song of Summer at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards. “How You Like That” became the fastest video in YouTube history to cross 10 million likes and smashed the record for most views within the first 24 hours.

Both “Ice Cream” and “How You Like That” will appear on Blackpink’s full-length debut.

Blackpink reclaimed the 24-hour views title on YouTube from BTS after previously setting that high-water mark in April 2019 with “Kill This Love” (56.7 million views in its first 24 hours) and topped Ariana Grande’s “thank u, next.”

As a measure of overnight popularity, the number of YouTube views in the first 24 hours of release has become a key data point for bragging rights and promotion. Last September, YouTube changed its methodology for YouTube Music Charts to no longer count paid advertising views in 24-hour tallies — an effort to best reflect authentic fan engagement. As reported previously, Blackpink’s “Kill This Love” had been promoted via YouTube ads.

Blackpink is managed by South Korea’s YG Entertainment, which is also the entertainment company behind K-pop boy band Big Bang and other artists. Among other appearances, the massively popular South Korean girl group were featured artists at the 2019 Coachella music fest.

More from Variety

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.