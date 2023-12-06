Blackpink: K-pop superstars renew group contract with agency

K-pop superstars Blackpink have renewed their contract for group activities, says their agency.

In a statement to the South Korean stock market, YG Entertainment said its board had completed the agreement about their contract renewal.

Fans have greeted the announcement with relief as they have been waiting for news about the group's future since their contract expired in August.

Blackpink, formed in 2016, have become the world's biggest K-pop girl group.

YG Entertainment also said it was still negotiating individual contracts with the members, according to Yonhap news agency.

If the four members choose to not renew for individual activities, it would mean the four members - Jisoo, Lisa, Jennie and Rosé - would be free to pursue solo careeers and reunite as Blackpink only when their schedules allow, South Korean media has previously reported.