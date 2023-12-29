BlackJack picks up Poetry trash collection contract

Dec. 28—POETRY — The Town of Poetry has selected BlackJack Disposal to be its exclusive solid waste hauling provider for the next four years with the new contract beginning Jan. 1.

Under the terms of the contract, Blackjack spokesman Dick Demien said residents of Poetry will receive once-a-week trash pickup, a 95-gallon trash receptacle with wheels and an attached lid, once-a-month bulk waste collection and can choose the frequency of their billing cycle.

Poetry trash customers should call BlackJack Disposal at (972) 427-7770 to set up their trash service. All other trash companies currently operating in Poetry will be required to cease residential and commercial trash collection operations as of midnight Dec. 31.

BlackJack Disposal is managed by Demien and Tim Oliver, both waste industry veterans.

Oliver stated "We are very excited about adding the Town of Poetry to our list of municipal contracts. It is such a unique town because of its rural heritage. We are looking forward to providing our reliable trash service to the folks of Poetry."

BlackJack Disposal is located in Cash, Texas and services more than 17,000 local customers every week.

The company took over trash collections in Greenville on Oct. 1 from Waste Connections after the City severed ties because of continued dissatisfaction from residents.

The contract with BlackJack was approved by the Greenville City Council in February.