'Black Panther' is now the top grossing superhero movie of all time in America

Black Panther has now surpassed The Avengers as the highest-grossing superhero movie of all time in America.

The Ryan Coogler-helmed Marvel movie has taken $631 million, as of last weekend, sailing past The Avengers‘ $623 million in 2012.

It’s also topped the US haul for Star Wars: The Last Jedi too, which topped out at $619 million last year.

The stunning success of the film, which stars Chadwick Boseman as the Wakandan king T’Challa, makes it the fifth highest-grossing movie ever in the States, behind Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Avatar, Titanic and Jurassic World.

This weekend’s impressive box office haul brings the worldwide total of the movie to $1.23 billion – around £865 million.

View photos (Credit: Disney/Marvel) More

It made it past the $1 billion in an impressive 26 days, holding the US top spot for five weeks, with Pacific Rim Uprising finally knocking it into second place.

Avatar was the last US movie to hold the top spot for that long, and prior to that, The Sixth Sense in 1999.

It bodes well for the development of the character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe going ahead, with Boseman also reprising the character in Avengers: Infinity War.

A sequel was officially confirmed by Disney and Marvel on March 10, with MCU boss Kevin Feige saying that it will ‘absolutely’ happen.

Feige told Entertainment Weekly: “One of the favourite pastimes at Marvel Studios is sitting around on a part one and talking and dreaming about what we would do in a part two.

“There have been plenty of those conversations as we were putting together the first Black Panther. We have ideas and a pretty solid direction on where we want to head with the second one.”

Avengers: Infinity War has it all to do, then, once it’s released in the UK on April 26.

Read more

Cast confirmed for Capone movie Fonzo

How to watch the MCU chronologically

Chris Evans to quit Marvel after Avengers 4



