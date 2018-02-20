Black Panther ‘shatters false Hollywood beliefs’ says Will Smith

Will Smith has heaped praise on the Black Panther cast, saying they have potentially shattered Hollywood stereotypes.

The actor and musician, 49, offered his thoughts on the Marvel film in a Facebook video post on Tuesday as he revealed he had nearly shed a tear in the cinema.

He told the cast – which includes Michael B Jordan, Chadwick Boseman, Lupita Nyong’o and Letita Wright – “What you have done is spectacular”.