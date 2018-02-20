    Black Panther ‘shatters false Hollywood beliefs’ says Will Smith

    By Joe Nerssessian, Press Association
    ‘What you have done is spectacular’ he told the cast.

    Will Smith has heaped praise on the Black Panther cast, saying they have potentially shattered Hollywood stereotypes.

    The actor and musician, 49, offered his thoughts on the Marvel film in a Facebook video post on Tuesday as he revealed he had nearly shed a tear in the cinema.

    He told the cast – which includes Michael B Jordan, Chadwick Boseman, Lupita Nyong’o and Letita Wright – “What you have done is spectacular”.

    Black Panther!

    Black Panther!

I want to share something that Nelson Mandela said to me. He said, "With the type of fame that you have attained it is important when you encounter your fans that you — Reach Your Hand Out and let them Feel Your Flesh. You have to prove to them that you are REAL — because people can not aspire to anything they do not believe is Real." So I say to you, Congratulations! Enjoy this Transcendent Moment. Go into the streets… Touch them… Let them know that you are real!