Black Panther reviews hail 'best Marvel movie yet'

All hail the king! The first reviews for Marvel’s Black Panther have arrived online and they’re overwhelmingly positive.

The latest film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe arrives in cinemas next week, buoyed by a 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating from 21 (and rising) reviews.

One critic has even dared called it “the best Marvel movie so far”.

“You believe in T’Challa, you believe in Wakanda, and you believe — maybe for the first time — that the MCU actually matters,” writes Indiewire’s David Ehrlich.

Many reviews have singled out director Ryan Coogler for praise, applauding his ability to deliver a film with a distinctive voice within the boundaries of the franchise, and its mega-studio owners Disney.

Here’s what the critics are saying about Black Panther so far…

“Black Panther is consistently propelled by tonal and thematic flourishes that break with the conventions that have defined this lucrative franchise.” – Tim Grierson, Screen.





“A jolt of a movie, Black Panther creates wonder with great flair and feeling partly through something Hollywood rarely dreams of anymore: myth.” – Manohla Dargis, NY Times.

“When Black Panther works, it’s thrillingly alive.” – Alonso Duralde, The Wrap.

“Marvel and Disney have another commercial leviathan here.” – Todd McCarthy, THR.

“Black Panther celebrates its hero’s heritage while delivering one of Marvel’s most all-around appealing standalone installments to date.” – Peter Debruge, Variety.

Black Panther, starring Chadwick Boseman, Michael B Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, and Andy Serkis arrives in UK cinemas on 13 February.

Read more

Fans divided over Solo trailer

Tarantino speaks out over Kill Bill crash

Police close to solving Natalie Wood case