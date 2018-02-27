‘Black Panther’ Passes ‘Wonder Woman,’ on Track to Be Marvel’s Biggest Box Office Hit

On Tuesday, after 12 days in theaters, “Black Panther” will pass the domestic run of 2017’s biggest superhero movie, “Wonder Woman,” making it one of the top five highest grossing superhero films in North America.

And by the end of its run, it’s quite likely that it will pass “The Avengers” for the top spot on that list.

On its second Monday in theaters, “Black Panther” added $8.1 million after earning a dazzling $112 million this past weekend, a total only surpassed by “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” in the box office record books for second weekend totals. That brings its domestic total to $411.7 million, just $800,000 shy of the $412.5 million made by “Wonder Woman” last summer.

This weekend, “BP” will pass the $448.1 million made by “The Dark Knight Rises” and the $459 million made by “Avengers: Age of Ultron” to take the No. 3 spot on the superhero domestic charts. Currently, it is on pace to beat the domestic run of “The Avengers,” which made $652 million in 2012. That would make it the biggest superhero movie in North American history, though its total will likely be surpassed by “Avengers: Infinity War” in a couple months.

Worldwide, the film currently sits at $727.9 million, with a release in Japan this weekend and China the weekend after. At this pace, “Black Panther” should hit the $1 billion mark by the end of next weekend, becoming the 33rd movie in box office history to hit that target.

While it now looks less likely that it will become the fastest superhero film to hit $1 billion — “The Avengers” holds that record at 19 days — but it could still do so faster than “Avengers: Age of Ultron,” which made a billion in 24 days.

