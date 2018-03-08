Black Panther is first film to get Oscars 2019 campaign

From Digital Spy

Awards season is officially over following last weekend's Oscars, though that hasn't stopped people putting in early predictions for next year.

The movie of the moment is undoubtedly Black Panther, and while it wasn't eligible for this year's Academy Awards, it now looks a serious contender for next year's ceremony.

And we are not talking the generic technical nods that superhero movies tend to get, but the top prize – Best Picture.

According to Deadline, Disney is planning to campaign for Black Panther to get the night's biggest gong in 2019, as well as Mary Poppins Returns.

On top of that, the Marvel movie has got the backing of Dunkirk director Christopher Nolan, who predicted that it would be included next year.

The omission of Nolan's comic book movie The Dark Knight for Best Picture at the 2009 Oscars was famously one of the reasons that the category was expanded beyond five nominees a year later.

Maybe it's time the Academy recognised comic book movies in the major categories. After all, Black Panther has been a critical hit (alongside a box office smash).

However, we had hoped the same with Wonder Woman this year, and that ended up being completely snubbed. Let's hope it pays off next year.

This year's Oscars saw The Shape of Water clean up by taking home four awards, including Best Picture and Best Director for Guillermo del Toro. Best Actress winner Frances McDormand also gave a rousing speech that was among the highlights of the evening.

