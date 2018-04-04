Black Panther enters all-time top 10 grossing movies

Move over, Elsa; Black Panther has entered the top 10 highest-grossing movies of all time, knocking out record-breaking animation Frozen.

The movie has just topped $1.28 billion – that’s around £911 million – worldwide to earn its place in the record books.

It now counts itself among the ranks of Avatar, Titanic, and Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Here’s the top 10 in full:

1. Avatar – $2.78 billion

2. Titanic – $2.13 billion

3. Star Wars: The Force Awakens – $2.06 billion

4. Jurassic World – $1.67 billion

5. Avengers Assemble – $1.519 billion

6. Fast & Furious 7 – $1.518 billion

7. Avengers: Age of Ultron – $1.4 billion

8. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part II – $1.34 billion

9. Star Wars: The Last Jedi – $1.32 billion

10. Black Panther – $1.279 billion

It’s even just sailed past Jurassic World, becoming the fourth biggest US movie of all time too, with a haul of $652 million – £464 million – in the States.

“Yet another milestone for Disney/Marvel’s Black Panther as the blockbuster superhero hit continues to climb the global box office chart at a breakneck pace and takes its rightful place in the rarefied air of the top 10 earners of all-time in theaters worldwide,” said Paul Dergarabedian, the senior media analyst at box office tracking firm comScore.

The movie may have to work a little harder still if it’s to maintain its place, however.

Avengers: Infinity War, which also features Chadwick Boseman reprising his role as the African king-cum-superhero, is arriving on April 26.

Read more

Andie MacDowell felt ‘no shame’ in nude scenes

8 weirdly risque scenes in family movies

Hill Street Blues creator dies



