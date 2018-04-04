Black Panther enters all-time top 10 grossing movies

Move over, Elsa; Black Panther has entered the top 10 highest-grossing movies of all time, knocking out record-breaking animation Frozen.
The movie has just topped $1.28 billion – that’s around £911 million – worldwide to earn its place in the record books.
It now counts itself among the ranks of Avatar, Titanic, and Star Wars: The Force Awakens.
Here’s the top 10 in full:
1. Avatar – $2.78 billion
2. Titanic – $2.13 billion
3. Star Wars: The Force Awakens – $2.06 billion
4. Jurassic World – $1.67 billion
5. Avengers Assemble – $1.519 billion
6. Fast & Furious 7 – $1.518 billion
7. Avengers: Age of Ultron – $1.4 billion
8. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part II – $1.34 billion
9. Star Wars: The Last Jedi – $1.32 billion
10. Black Panther – $1.279 billion
It’s even just sailed past Jurassic World, becoming the fourth biggest US movie of all time too, with a haul of $652 million – £464 million – in the States.
“Yet another milestone for Disney/Marvel’s Black Panther as the blockbuster superhero hit continues to climb the global box office chart at a breakneck pace and takes its rightful place in the rarefied air of the top 10 earners of all-time in theaters worldwide,” said Paul Dergarabedian, the senior media analyst at box office tracking firm comScore.
The movie may have to work a little harder still if it’s to maintain its place, however.
Avengers: Infinity War, which also features Chadwick Boseman reprising his role as the African king-cum-superhero, is arriving on April 26.
Read more
Andie MacDowell felt ‘no shame’ in nude scenes
8 weirdly risque scenes in family movies
Hill Street Blues creator dies