'Black Panther' earns biggest February opening in British history

Black Panther has been breaking records since before its release but now the Marvel film has secured another one now its in cinemas.

According to Disney, the superhero film has secured the biggest February opening of all time in the UK/Ireland. So far the box office has taken an estimated £17.7 million including £7 million in opening previews.

Across the pond, Black Panther has taken $218 million over the four-day President’s Day weekend. According to Variety, the film took $25.2 million during Thursday previews, which is “the largest Thursday night preview gross for a February opener and the second-largest preview gross for a Marvel film.”

This is the second highest opening ever for a Marvel Studios film in the UK/Ireland, behind Avengers: Age of Ultron, and it has already taken home more money than the entire run of Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man, Thor, Captain America: The First Avenger and also Iron Man.





The latest Marvel movie centres on Black Panther AKA T’Challa, the Wakandan king who was introduced in Captain America: Civil War. The solo movie follows his transition to becoming king which is hindered by a man called Killmonger, who wants to take Wakanda for himself.

The film is currently the best reviewed Marvel film on Rotten Tomatoes and has been hailed by fans and critics alike for its groundbreaking take on the superhero genre that portrays for the first time a cast that is predominantly black.

Black Panther is in cinemas now

READ MORE

How the Black Panther post-credit scenes sets up Infinity War

Black Lightening showrunner says show isn’t anti-white

Black Mirror challenges the notion of Britishness

