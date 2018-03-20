Black Panther becomes most tweeted about film ever

The box office hit has been tweeted about more than 35 million times.

Pop culture sensation Black Panther has set another record: most tweeted about film ever.

Ryan Coogler’s box office hit has been tweeted about more than 35 million times, Twitter said.

That pushes it ahead of the previous record holder, Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

The most recent Star Wars instalment, The Last Jedi, ranks third.

Over the weekend, Black Panther became the first film since 2009’s Avatar to top the box office in North America for five straight weekends.

It has grossed more than 607 million dollars (£433 million) domestically and 1.2 billion dollars (£856 million) worldwide.

In the next week it is expected to pass The Avengers as the highest grossing superhero film ever, not accounting for inflation.

Twitter said Black Panther had the most tweets in the US, followed by the UK and Thailand.