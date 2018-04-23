'Black Panther 2': Ryan Coogler's return is not definite yet, but it's 'being actively worked out' by Marvel

After grossing over $1.3 billion worldwide and becoming the third highest grossing movie in U.S. box office history (unadjusted for inflation), Marvel’s “Black Panther” is inevitably going to get a sequel. Chadwick Boseman will return in the lead role, of course, but will the same be true for director Ryan Coogler? Neither the director nor Marvel has announced who will direct “Black Panther 2,” but the studio is actively hoping Cooger returns behind the camera.

“We definitely want Ryan to come back and that’s actively being worked out right now,” Feige told Collider. “When will it be? A lot of it will be when Ryan wants to and not rushing anything, but I think we have an idea of when it will be. But, again, [we’re] not going to announce any post-‘Avengers 4’ movies until hopefully after ‘Avengers 4,’ which is another reason we’re not going to Comic-Con.”

Marvel has a solid track record at sticking with its directors after a successful debut. Jon Favreau kicked off the Marvel Cinematic Universe with “Iron Man” and helmed the sequel, with the same being true for James Gunn (“Guardians of the Galaxy”), Peyton Reed (“Ant-Man”), Joss Whedon (“The Avengers”), and Jon Watts (“Spider-Man Homecoming”). Only the “Captain America” and “Thor” franchises have seen a director change in between the first and second installments.

“Black Panther” was Coogler’s third directorial feature after “Fruitvale Station” and “Creed.” The director’s upcoming schedule isn’t too jam-packed at the moment. The only project he’s confirmed to direct is the drama “Wrong Answer,” based on the true story of the Atlanta Public Schools cheating scandal. The movie will once again reunite Coogler with Michael B. Jordan.

“Black Panther” is still playing in theaters nationwide. The character can be seen in a prominent role in “Avengers: Infinity War,” in theaters April 27.

