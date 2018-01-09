'Black Panther' teases a battle royale in regal new sneak peek

Black Panther is our most eagerly anticipated movie of 2018, so we’re obviously excited that the film’s release is (thankfully) only one month away. To celebrate the final countdown, Marvel unleashed a brand new “special look” clip Monday during halftime of college football’s National Championship Game between the Georgia Bulldogs and Alabama Crimson Tide — and it’s fearsome.

As prior spots have suggested, Black Panther will focus on Chadwick Boseman’s heroic T’Challa (a.k.a. Black Panther) facing off against Michael B. Jordan’s Erik Killmonger, a homeland rival who wants the Wakanda throne for himself. That political-intrigue set-up is fleshed out further by the film’s latest promo, which gives us glimpses of all the main characters in action (including the requisite shirtless shots of Boseman and Jordan). Watch below:

Following his breakout turn as the African superhero in 2015’s Captain America: Civil War, Boseman looks more than ready to command the screen in his own larger-than-life stand-alone Marvel adventure, whose all-star cast also includes Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, Daniel Kaluuya, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Angela Bassett, Forest Whitaker, and Andy Serkis. Ryan Coogler (Creed) directs.

Given its impending bow, Marvel has been ramping up the Black Panther hype machine. In addition to Monday’s new preview, the studio provided fans with a “From Page to Screen” featurette (watch below), which examined both the character’s history and his transition from the comics to the multiplex. That arrived on Thursday, the same day Marvel announced that hip-hop superstar Kendrick Lamar (who served as the championship’s halftime entertainment and introduced the clip) would be producing and curating the film’s soundtrack (at Coogler’s request), as well as providing it with an original song, “All the Stars,” featuring SZA.

Black Panther arrives in theaters on Feb. 16.

Watch: ‘Black Panther From Page to Screen’ featurette:





