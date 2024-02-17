This Black-Owned Brand Is Selling $15 ‘Bundt Cake’ Candles That Smell Like the Real Thing

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

While February is designated as “Black History Month,” there are a number of Black-owned brands making thoughtful and whimsical products that can be used and celebrated year round. Case in point: Chatham Natural Skincare, a husband and wife skincare brand that was first founded with products to help with eczema, but has since expanded to charming candles and gift sets as well.

After struggling to find products that helped their daughter with her eczema, Joe and Chaundra Turner decided to make the products themselves, leaning into the moisturizing properties of butters and oils. Their hero product: their Eczema Relief Oatmeal Soap, who users say has helped with eczema, rosacea and psoriasis.

Chatham Natural Skin Care Eczema Relief Oatmeal Soap

As the founders say in their brand story, Chatham Natural Skin Care was not “created by a chemist to sell a product.” Rather, it was the “innovation of a mother seeking a solution for her child” and “born out of the most basic and fundamental human experience – a mother’s love.”

Now, the brand has expanded beyond skincare and into candles as well, with these charming “bundt cake candles.” Inspired by the classic European dessert known for its distinctive donut-like shape, these wax candles look just like the baked goods and add a touch of warmth to any space.

They smell just like real bundt cakes too, available in four “flavors:” peach, grapefruit, pumpkin or lemon poundcake. Each set comes with four, 1.5 oz. candles that can sit on a plate or tray, or melted in a wax melter. The 100% soy wax is safe for indoor use and the candle features natural ingredients like notes of cardamom, cinnamon, and sugar.

See each of the candles and shop the four-packs below.

Chatham Natural Skin Care Bundt Cake Soy Candle Wax Melt (Peach)

Chatham Natural Skin Care Bundt Cake Soy Candle Wax Melt (Lemon Poundcake)

Chatham Natural Skin Care Bundt Cake Soy Candle Wax Melt (Grapefruit)

Chatham Natural Skin Care Bundt Cake Soy Candle Wax Melt (Warm Pumpkin)

These bundt cake candles are all made in the USA in Durham, NC. The smell of freshly-baked goods make these candles great for your kitchen, bedroom or bathroom. They make a great gift idea too. See all the options and “flavors” here.

