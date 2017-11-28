'Black Mirror' season four poster teases new episode 'Black Museum'

One day after Charlie Brooker delivered the disappointing news that there will be no ‘2017 Wipe’, Netflix has unveiled a new poster for a season four Black Mirror episode.

Yep, the techno-paranoia anthology series will soon be back on our tablet screens and ahead of its release the streaming service are teasing us with the new artwork for a feature-length episode.

“Black Museum” is one of six instalments to be aired on the Netflix later this year and tells the story a lone traveller who stumbles across a tourist-friendly crime museum with a shocking star attraction.

Brooker penned the episode starring Douglas Hodge (The Night Manager), Letitia Wright (Black Panther) and Babs Olusanmokun (Marvel’s The Defenders), and it was directed by Colm McCarthy.

“‘Black Museum’ is absolute popcorn,” executive producer Annabel Jones told The Independent. “It’s three stories in one – a portmanteau-type thing – but absolutely full of ideas that whip along and before you know it you’re at the end of a 90-minute film and you’re like, ‘Oh my God, can you please stop? This is horrendous – stop throwing me these things!’

“It’s just unrelenting.“

The poster is part a “13 Days of Black Mirror” campaign that began on Black Friday (last week) and will continue until each episode trailer and key art is shared online. The other season four episodes are called: “Arkangel”, “USS Callister”, “Crocodile”, “Hang The DJ” and “Metalhead”.

The “Black Museum” trailer will be released tomorrow so make sure you head back to Yahoo Movies UK to watch it.

Black Mirror season four will drop on Netflix later this year.





