Black Mirror season four is a mixed bag of hit-and-miss episodes

Black Mirror’s fourth season has made its way to Netflix, but is it a worthy follow-up to it predecessors?

The best way to experience the weird and wonderful show is to binge-watch – and that’s surprisingly easy to do.

There are only six stories in its latest season, so the feat isn’t too strenuous; especially when the episodes are varied, consistently engaging, and most importantly original.

Sadly, season four doesn’t always deliver on what its former anthologies have, but that’s not to say it doesn’t have moments of brilliance. Half a dozen hour-long instalments (bar an extended finale) offer up a collection of superb to the mundane – yet it’s always compelling to see unfold.

USS Callister – episode 1

Things kick off in adventurous fashion (read more on its nerd culture vibes here) with USS Callister – a Star Trek pastiche that gets the satirical vibe of a Shatner era Trekkie story just right, while using that nostalgic approach to tell a futuristic sci-fi story. As with most BM episodes, things quickly turn out to be anything other than what they seem on the surface.

Black Mirror’s sinister undertones burst through after a particularly jovial introduction. But the gloss and Star Trek throwback all mainly show; constructed with unabashed emphasis on recreating a cultural iconic show of the past. Soon things begin to unravel and turn into a never-ending prison for our character who find themselves trapped in a nightmare scenario. And it’s these garish situations of slipping into an unwakeable dream or being stuck in your own subconscious that’s truly terrifying.

Rating: 8

Arkangel – episode 2

Jodie Foster’s at the helm for an interesting tale of sci-fi drama (read more opinion on its brilliance here) that stems from the worried mind of a parent. After her young daughter, Sara, goes missing, Marie takes drastic steps to protect her from future mishaps. Playing on the insecurities and overbearing worry of parenthood, this bears an engaging if predictable narrative whereby Sara’s implanted with technology that allows her movements to be monitored, visual filters to be applied, and an ability to see through her eyes via a tablet. Sort of an advanced drone – only the drone is inside the head of its patient.

Cut to several years in the future, and Sara is a teen. Her paranoid mum has turned off the monitoring device but, one night, curiosity gets the better of her. Cue an invasive, peeping Tom story that tests the pair’s mother-daughter bond and has some disastrous and shocking results for both parties.

Rating: 7

Crocodile – episode 3

